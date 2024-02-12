Threshold Games shuts down

Indie developer Threshold Games has shut down after announcing its closure last week.

The Seattle-based studio, which was working on its first title, shared on LinkedIn that "extenuating circumstances" resulted in it closing its doors.

"We're sorry we won't get to fully realise our studio's vision," it wrote. "While our project won't make it to the finish line, we are deeply grateful for our team's passion, talent, and dedication over the course of development."

Lead producer Astra Ebonwing posted on LinkedIn that press efforts for the studio's first title was to begin in March.

Threshold Games was founded in 2019 by June Saphry, who led the studio with creative co-lead Jessica Bean.

The 12-person team included industry veterans from Riot Games, Sucker Punch, and Warner Bros Games.