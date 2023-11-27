The must-see sessions of Africa Games Week 2023

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Africa Games Week returns this week, inviting industry professionals to learn more about the games market in that region and for local developers to discuss some of the challenges they face.

GamesIndustry.biz will be in attendance and we've collated some of the best talks from the full program for you to consider if you're heading to Cape Town, South Africa or tuning in online.

The event runs across three days, with each one grouping talks into a particular theme:

Make Games Africa (Thursday, November 30): A day dedicated to developers and other experts who will explore the realities of running a games business in the African games markets

(Thursday, November 30): A day dedicated to developers and other experts who will explore the realities of running a games business in the African games markets Games for Change Africa (Friday, December 1): A series of talks, panels, workshops and more themed around 'From Awareness to Action,' hosted by Games for Change's president Susanna Pollack

(Friday, December 1): A series of talks, panels, workshops and more themed around 'From Awareness to Action,' hosted by Games for Change's president Susanna Pollack Play Games Africa (Saturday, December 2): The final day will shine the spotlight on Africa's growing industry and explore what it takes to get involved in this part of the world.

There are a mix of workshops and auditorium sessions on each of the three days, with both rooms livestreamed via the event's official website.

Below are some of the sessions worth checking out. All times are for Cape Town, South Africa (GMT +2 / ET +7 / PT 10+).

Thursday, November 30

Funding opportunities for African game developers

12.45pm to 1.05pm | Auditorium

This panel will see African games experts exploring the potential avenues for finance and investment available to developers

Creating and sustaining a successful gaming brand

1.05pm to 1.50pm | Auditorium

Thunderful Games CEO and co-founder Brjánn Sigurgeirsson shares insights into some of the bigger challenges of running a games business

Every job is a climate job

1.55pm to 2.55pm | Auditorium

A panel of African games experts and other industry professionals discuss the best climate-conscious practices that games businesses can adopt

What even is an African game?

5.30pm to Event close | Auditorium

The first day's final panel explores the unique qualities, characteristics and influencers that shape games developed across Africa

Friday, November 1

Africa games industry myths debunked

10.30am to 11am | Event space

This rapid-fire interview will dispel the common myths about the African games industry and highlight the growth and further potential found within the region

Lightning talks

11am to 12pm | Event space

Keeping up the fast pace of the second morning, this session will explore a wide range of topics in short, sharp talks, covering subjects such as games' role in education, health, sustainability and more

Game changers gathering

2pm to 4.30pm | Event space

In this interactive panel, attendees can contribute to a discussion about a strategic plan to address crucial challenges in the games industry

Pitch to change

4.30pm to 5.30pm | Event space

Young African creatives and developers pitch their game concepts to a panel of industry veterans, who will offer their feedback

Saturday, December 1

Pro Helvetia: She Got Game

9.45am to 10.30am | Seminar Room A

The organisation behind the mentorship scheme of the same name discusses the importance of business support and adopting an entrepreneurial mindset for female game developers

Unlocking the potential of incubators in Africa

10.30am to 11.15am | Seminar Room A

Representatives of the IGDA take a look at how an alliance of gaming ecosystem builders will support the future of game development in Africa

Empowering education through esports and casual gaming

1.30pm to 2.15pm | Auditorium

This panel explores the role gaming can play in the future of learning in schools, from gamifying lessons to finding ways to align esports and education

The future of African gaming and esports: Opportunities for content creators

3.15pm to 4.45pm | Auditorium

The final panel of Africa Games Week explores the prospects for content creators as the African games industry, and particularly esports, continues to grow