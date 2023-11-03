The Longest Walk and Hercule Poirot: The London Case crowned at Scottish Games Awards

The Scottish Games Awards 2023 took place yesterday in Glasgow, with Alexander Tarvet's The Longest Walk winning Best Small-Budget Game, and Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case (developed by Blazing Griffin) getting Best Large-Budget Game.

Other winners included Matt Stark's Viewfinder, which got the award for Technical Achievement, and Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space, which won the Pure Quality award. We talked to developer Changing Day earlier this year about designing autistic-friendly games.

The Lifetime Achievement award was given to Mike Dailly, currently principle programmer at Sumo, but best known for designing Lemmings and co-founding DMA Design (now Rockstar North). He also spent eight years at YoYo Games as head of development for GameMaker.

Here's the full list of winners at the Scottish Games Awards 2023: