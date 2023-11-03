The Longest Walk and Hercule Poirot: The London Case crowned at Scottish Games Awards
Lifetime Achievement award went to Mike Dailly
The Scottish Games Awards 2023 took place yesterday in Glasgow, with Alexander Tarvet's The Longest Walk winning Best Small-Budget Game, and Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case (developed by Blazing Griffin) getting Best Large-Budget Game.
Other winners included Matt Stark's Viewfinder, which got the award for Technical Achievement, and Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space, which won the Pure Quality award. We talked to developer Changing Day earlier this year about designing autistic-friendly games.
The Lifetime Achievement award was given to Mike Dailly, currently principle programmer at Sumo, but best known for designing Lemmings and co-founding DMA Design (now Rockstar North). He also spent eight years at YoYo Games as head of development for GameMaker.
Here's the full list of winners at the Scottish Games Awards 2023:
- Art and Animation: Skye Tales - Puny Astronaut
- Audio: Eschaton - Jabuga
- Best Small-Budget Game: The Longest Walk - Alexander Tarvet
- Best Large-Budget Game: Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case - Blazing Griffin
- Creativity: Marion’s Journey - Chimera Tales
- Technical Achievement: Viewfinder - Matt Stark
- Spirit Of Scotland: Skye Tales - Puny Astronaut
- Pure Quality: BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space - Changing Day
- Best Educational Programme: Online Diploma Programme (Game Design) - Robert Gordon College
- Best Educator: Dr Thomas Hainey - University of the West of Scotland
- Diversity Champion: Searra Leishman - Hyper Luminal Games
- Lifetime Achievement: Mike Dailly
- Community Spirit Award (Stewart Gilray): Luci Holland
- Tools and Technology: GameMaker
- Rising Star: Rach Macpherson - Neonhive