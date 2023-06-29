Tencent leads data.ai's Top Publisher Awards 2023 for the global mobile market

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Today analytics firm data.ai released its 2023 Top Publisher Awards for the mobile market and named Tencent as number one for 2022.

This now marks the sixth year consecutively in which the conglomerate has taken the prize. The firm is behind titles such as Arena of Valor, PUBG Mobile, and Crossfire.

The awards recognizes 50 of the highest-performing mobile publishing companies worldwide by consumer spending.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, was second, whereas Google came in third.

Additionally, the firm said that among the 50 companies, 27 of the chart toppers were based in the Asia Pacific.

US-headquartered publishers comprised 17 top performers and 12 firms based in China also ranked.

Data.ai's top ten worldwide mobile publishers are as follows: