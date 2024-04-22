Skip to main content
Strange Scaffold's El Paso Elsewhere feature adaptation in the works

Actor LaKeith Standfield in talks for leading role and to join on as a producer

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Strange Scaffold's supernatural shooter El Paso Elsewhere will be receiving a feature adaptation.

As reported by Deadline, LaKeith Stanfield, who starred in work such as The Book of Clarence and Atlanta, is in conversations to star and produce.

Stanfield would join Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Colin Stark in producer roles.

Di Bonventura has worked on the G.I. Joe and Transformer film series, while Stark previously served as executive producer on Netflix's Yasuke TV show.

El Paso Elsewhere, released in September 2023, follows the story of a man trying to halt his vampire ex-girlfriend from ending the world.

Check out GamesIndustry.biz's interview last week with Strange Scaffold CEO Xalavier Nelson Jr., as he discussed working through what sustainability means in the games industry during a time of economic uncertainty.

