Strange Scaffold's El Paso Elsewhere feature adaptation in the works

Strange Scaffold's supernatural shooter El Paso Elsewhere will be receiving a feature adaptation.

As reported by Deadline, LaKeith Stanfield, who starred in work such as The Book of Clarence and Atlanta, is in conversations to star and produce.

Stanfield would join Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Colin Stark in producer roles.

Di Bonventura has worked on the G.I. Joe and Transformer film series, while Stark previously served as executive producer on Netflix's Yasuke TV show.

El Paso Elsewhere, released in September 2023, follows the story of a man trying to halt his vampire ex-girlfriend from ending the world.

