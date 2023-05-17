If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam to stop using Google Analytics

Platform to strengthen internal traffic analytics tools instead, says Google's "tracking solutions don't align well with [Valve's] approach to customer privacy"

Marie Dealessandri avatar
News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Published on

Steam will stop using Google Analytics going forward, Valve announced.

In a blog post, the firm said Google's "tracking solutions don't align well with [Valve's] approach to customer privacy," adding that it will be working on improving its own solution going forward.

This decision was made in the context of Google's Universal Analytics being sunset in July. The company will be introducing Google Analytics 4 as a replacement, with many companies taking the opportunity to switch to other traffic analysis tools instead.

Steam already provides internal traffic reports, but Valve will be strengthening its offering to include geographic breakdown and "better identification of external sources" among others, the company explained.

A few updates are also planned for Steam's UTM system, which focuses on tracking marketing campaigns, including one-day conversation tracking, device split, increased tracking percentage, new vs returning users, and geographic breakdown.

"All the tools and features that we discuss here are built with player privacy in mind; Steam will continue to not share personally identifiable information," the firm clarified. "This approach to privacy means that some trade-offs have been made along the way that limits how specific some reporting can be.

"In most cases, it simply means that any traffic sources that are below a threshold of volume will get reported as 'other'. We intentionally don't collect or store demographic information about users such as age, gender, or race."

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

data, Marketing, Steam and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Author
Marie Dealessandri avatar

Marie Dealessandri

Deputy Editor

Marie Dealessandri joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2019 to head its Academy section. A journalist since 2012, she started in games in 2016 at B2B magazine MCV. She can be found (rarely) tweeting @mariedeal, usually on a loop about Baldur’s Gate and the Dead Cells soundtrack.