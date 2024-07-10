Star Wars Outlaws remains IGN's most wishlisted game of 2024 | IGN June Wishlist Chart

After a busy month of video game reveals, Star Wars Outlaws remains 2024's most wishlisted game on IGN.

The upcoming Ubisoft adventure has the second most wishlist adds on IGN Playlist over the last 12 months, and is also the second most wishlisted game overall. The only game ahead of it is Grand Theft Auto 6, which is due in 2025.

For June, Outlaws had to settle for 17th place in the wishlist chart, mainly because of a slew of new game reveals over the month.

The most wishlisted game of June was The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which was the surprise reveal during last month's Nintendo Direct. The Nintendo Switch game fought off competition from Doom: The Dark Ages (No.2), Mario & Luigi Brothership (No.3), Gears of Wars: E-Day (No.4) and Astro Bot (No.5). The first four games were revealed for the first time last month, while Astro Bot was announced right at the end of May.

Zelda's success in June means the game has already broken into the Top Ten most wishlisted game over the last 12 months at No.9 (full charts below).

One impressive result is new IP Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which beat numerous big games to make the Top Ten for June (at No.9). The turn-based RPG was revealed during Xbox's Summer Showcase at the start of June.

There are a few other bits of data that can be found within IGN Playlist, which might provide some interesting insight. For instance, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is IGN users' most backlogged game of June and of all time. 'Backlog' refers to games a player has yet to start but intend to one day. Other established big games including Fallout 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 also feature heavily in the backlog list.

In terms of most completed games in June, Red Dead Redemption 2 topped the 'complete' list, followed by GTA 5 and Elden Ring. As for games that players abandoned in June, Assassin's Creed Valhalla was the biggest game people stopped playing before completing, followed by Apex Legends and Genshin Impact.

IGN Playlist is a backlog and play activity tracker that is available on the web and via a mobile app.

Top Wishlisted Games - Jun 2024 Adds (IGN Playlist data)

Position Title 1 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) 2 Doom: The Dark Ages (Bethesda) 3 Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) 4 Gears of War: E-Day (Xbox) 5 Astro Bot (Sony) 6 Perfect Dark (Xbox) 7 Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft) 8 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Nintendo) 9 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive) 10 Fable (Xbox) 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision Blizzard) 12 Dragon Age: The Veilguard (EA) 13 South of Midnight (Xbox) 14 Lego Horizon Adventures (Sony) 15 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda) 16 Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo) 17 Star Wars Outlaws (Ubisoft) 18 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami) 19 Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar) 20 Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Top Wishlisted Games - Last 12 Month Wishlist Adds (IGN Playlist data)

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar) 2 Star Wars Outlaws (Ubisoft) 3 Hades II (Supergiant Games) 4 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami) 5 Marvel's Wolverine (Sony) 6 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda) 7 Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) 8 Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft) 9 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 10 Little Nightmares 3 (Bandai Namco)

Top Wishlisted Games - Overall (IGN Playlist data)

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar) 2 Star Wars Outlaws (Ubisoft) 3 Hades II (Supergiant Games) 4 Marvel's Wolverine (Sony) 5 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami) 6 Silent Hill 2 Remake (Konami) 7 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda) 8 Assassin's Creed Shadows (Ubisoft) 9 Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) 10 Metroid Prime 4 (Nintendo)

GamesIndustry.biz is owned by IGN Entertainment.