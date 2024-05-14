Report: Square Enix to lay off workers in European and American divisions

Square Enix is reportedly preparing to lay off an unconfirmed number of workers as part of restructuring efforts.

As reported by VGC, staff were said to have been informed during an internal meeting on Monday.

According to those in attendance, Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu said teams in America and Europe would be affected over the next month, mainly in its publishing, IT, and indie divisions.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Square Enix for further comment.

In the company's quarterly financials published yesterday, Square Enix announced its plans to implement a new strategy following a disappointing financial year after many titles "failed to live up to profit expectations, especially outsourced titles and some AAA titles."

This will involve "rebuild[ing] its overseas business divisions from the ground up" and "structural reforms" to optimise costs at its European and American offices.