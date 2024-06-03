Skybound CEO David Alpert to keynote Gamescom Latam

The organisers of Gamescom Latam have announced David Alpert, CEO of Skybound Entertainment, as its inaugural keynote speaker.

Alpert — who is also known as the executive producer behind The Walking Dead and Invincible — will take part in a fireside chat with video games investor Jon Goldman on June 28, midway through the first ever Gamescom Latam.

During their session, entitled 'Expansion of IP and games', the pair will discuss the state of the games industry, as well as the opportunities for video games IP in other forms of entertainment (and vice versa).

"Being the keynote speaker at Gamescom Latam is an honor," said Alpert. "This inaugural event is a testament to the global reach of gaming culture, which never fails to bring together diverse communities to foster the future of games.

"We've reached a critical time in the industry where expanding our intellectual properties across movies, TV, games, and immersive realities is about more than just entertainment; it's about creating interconnected universes that immerse audiences in storytelling like never before."

Gamescom Latam CEO Gustavo Steinberg added: "David and Jon's involvement marks a pivotal moment for Gamescom Latam as we explore the intersection of storytelling and gaming.

"The expansion of intellectual properties across platforms is not merely a trend but a fundamental shift in how we engage with content. David's profound knowledge of this phenomenon will undoubtedly enrich our audience's understanding and inspire new avenues of creative exploration."

Announced earlier this year, Gamescom Latam is a brand new event that encompasses and builds on the foundations of the BIG Festival in Brazil.

It will run from June 26 to 30 in São Paulo, Brazil, and is the product of a partnership between Gamecom organiser Koelnmesse, German trade body Game, BIG Festival, and pop culture and events firm Omelete Company.

Earlier this year, we spoke to the organisers to find out more about their ambitions for the event.