Sarah Bond promoted to Xbox president amid leadership changes

Xbox has changed its leadership structure, announcing the promotion of four executives and one departure.

As reported by The Verge, Sarah Bond, Matt Booty, Takeshi Numoto, and Yusuf Mehdi have been promoted to new roles.

Bond is now Xbox president, overseeing Xbox hardware and software platforms, including "player and creator experiences, platform engineering, strategy, business planning, data and analytics and business development," Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer explained in an internal memo.

Meanwhile, Booty has been promoted to president of game content studios and will oversee ZeniMax.

"ZeniMax will continue to operate as a limited integration entity led by Jamie Leder, president and CEO, reporting to Matt," wrote Spencer.

Numoto has been promoted to Microsoft's CMO, taking over from Chris Capossela, who is departing after 32 years at the company.

Former corporate vice president and consumer CMO Yusuf Mehdi will take over Numoto's role.

"I couldn't be happier for Takeshi and Yusuf, and I'm so grateful for my own 32 years of working at this wonderful company," Capossela wrote on social media. "I've been shaped by the amazing Microsoft employees, customers, and partners with whom I've had the privilege to work with and learn from."

Microsoft's chief consumer sales officer Ami Silverman has been moved to the Microsoft gaming team to "transform the gaming sales motions and attract new audiences across geographic markets," Spencer explained.

The changes mean that once Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick leaves his role at the end of this year, more women will be in leadership positions on Microsoft's gaming team than men.