Report: Minecraft users targeted the most by desktop cyber threats

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky's latest report says Minecraft players have been the most targeted by gaming cybersecurity threats.

This is according to data from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023.

The report found that during the year, among 4.1 million game-related desktop infection attempts that were detected, 130,619 Minecraft users were affected.

By comparison, Minecraft accounted for 70% of game security risks, and Roblox trailed behind at 20%, with 30,367 users affected.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive had 23,429 impacted players, making up 5%. Meanwhile, PUBG amassed 3% of threats, with nearly 6,000 players affected.

As for mobile gaming, Kaspersky detected that 80,128 Minecraft players were impacted. The figure made up 90% of reported mobile gaming security threats.

Among the methods used to lure players in the security threats, the report identified that fake game distribution pages, false free giveaways, and illegitimate offers to generate in-game currency were used in phishing attempts.

The report concluded with methods to help protect the mostly minor users of Minecraft's playing population.

Guardians can monitor children's online activities more closely, discuss security threats, be wary of phishing attempts, and emphasize only downloading games from official stores.