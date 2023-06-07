Report: EA to move Star Wars: The Old Republic from BioWare

BioWare will reportedly no longer work on MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic going forward.

According to IGN, parent company EA is close to signing a deal with Ultima Online and Dark Age of Camelot developer BroadSword, with the studio expected to handle Star Wars: The Old Republic's development and operation.

The deal is due to close this month, IGN said, with EA reportedly having already signed a letter of intent.

An EA spokesperson told IGN that the firm is "evaluating how [it] gives the game and the team the best opportunity to grow and evolve, which includes conversations with Broadsword, a boutique studio that specialises in delivering online, community-driven experiences."

The statement added that EA's goal "is to do what is best for the game and its players.”

IGN reported that BioWare's team on Star Wars: The Old Republic represents between 70 and 80 people, with over half of them expected to join Broadsword. Those not making the jump would reportedly be offered other opportunities within EA, but layoffs could be happening.

If the deal goes through, EA will remain The Old Republic's publisher and BioWare will refocus on its single-player titles.

Star Wars: The Old Republic initially released in 2011