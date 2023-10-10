If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Report: Children spend €39 on in-game content monthly

76% of surveyed caretakers note that minors do not spend money on the titles they play

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Video Games Europe, formerly ISFE, says that minors, on average, spend €39 a month on games.

This is according to a new report in by Ipsos, which surveyed 2,808 caretakers from the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Germany.

By comparison, in 2020, minors spent, on average, €33 a month on in-game extras.

The report also said, "For parents whose children spend money on in-game content, random rewards, such as loot boxes, are the least popular. The most popular is content that impacts gameplay."

The survey noted that 76% of guardians said that children don't spend money on the games they play.

Also, 89% of the respondents actively monitor the spending habits of minors.

