Report: 70% of devs say they're concerned with the sustainability of live service titles

According to a new report from Game Developer Collective, 70% of game developers are concerned about the present business model of live-service games.

As reported by Game Developer, the Omdia survey categorizes live service titles as online games with constant updates and in-app purchases.

The Game Developer Collective data is from a report of 600 respondents that took place in February and March.

Additionally, the survey said that 63% of respondents are concerned that players will lose interest as their primary concern regarding the business model of live service games.

In February, Griffin Gaming Partners also released a report providing developer insight on live service games.

It said that 95% of game makers from 537 studios are developing or maintaining a live service game.