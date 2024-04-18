Report: 70% of devs say they're concerned with the sustainability of live service titles
Among the 600 respondents of the developer survey, 63% say that they are concerned about players losing interest
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox
According to a new report from Game Developer Collective, 70% of game developers are concerned about the present business model of live-service games.
As reported by Game Developer, the Omdia survey categorizes live service titles as online games with constant updates and in-app purchases.
The Game Developer Collective data is from a report of 600 respondents that took place in February and March.
Additionally, the survey said that 63% of respondents are concerned that players will lose interest as their primary concern regarding the business model of live service games.
In February, Griffin Gaming Partners also released a report providing developer insight on live service games.
It said that 95% of game makers from 537 studios are developing or maintaining a live service game.