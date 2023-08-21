Remnant 2 leads July sales | US Monthly Charts

Gunfire Games' Remnant 2 wasted no time in topping the charts, claiming the top spot in Circana's July Top 20 despite releasing with just four days left in the reporting period.

Circana today released its monthly US sales report, showing consumer spending on games was up 1% year-over-year to $4.19 billion, thanks to a 2% uptick in spending on content and an 8% jump in accessory sales.

However, those gains were slightly offset by a 19% year-over-year decline in hardware.

The results are the inverse of the year-to-date figures, where hardware has been a bright spot for the industry, up 17% overall while content spending has been flat and accessories are actually down 1%.

All major systems saw year-over-year declines, but PS5 led in both unit sales and dollar sales, with Switch the runner-up in both categories.

On the console and PC software front, Remnant was joined in the Top 20 by fellow new releases Pikmin 4 (sixth place) and Exoprimal (16th).

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3 also re-entered the top 20 as interest in older Call of Duty games was sparked by the restoration of multiplayer functionality for some legacy versions of the game on Xbox platforms.

As for mobile, the overall spend was essentially flat, but the biggest contributors on the charts saw some movement.

"There were significant upheavals as Royal Match took the #1 spot, dethroning puzzle rival Candy Crush Saga as the #1 game by spend, with US consumer spend up 21% month over month," said Sensor Tower's Samuel Aune.

"Similarly, Monopoly Go rose to #2, overtaking Roblox, the previous #2, and Coin Master, the longtime #1 of the casino genre, with a whopping 83% month over month increase in consumer spend."

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of July 2 to July 29, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 New Remnant 2 2 1 Diablo 4 3 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) 4 5 Hogwarts Legacy 5 2 Final Fantasy 16 6 New Pikmin 4 7 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* 8 3 Street Fighter 6 9 16 Elden Ring 10 8 MLB: The Show 23^ 11 7 Star Wars: Jedi Survivor 12 12 Mario Kart 8* 13 83 Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 14 14 Minecraft 15 11 FIFA 23 16 New Exoprimal 17 9 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 18 10 Marvel's Spider-Man 19 13 Dead Island 2 20 28 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

*Digital sales not included, - ^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included.