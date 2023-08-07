PS5 games continue to dominate the UK charts | UK Boxed Charts

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gran Turismo 7, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and other Sony first-party titles re-enter the Top Ten

Sophie McEvoy avatar
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Published on

PlayStation 5 titles maintained their stronghold of the UK physical charts for the second week running.

Summer sales and continued price-promoted bundles have resulted in more first-party PS5 titles rising to the top, GfK reported.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which was bundled with the PS5, climbed from No. 6 to claim the No. 1 spot with a 116% rise in sales. It moved FIFA 23 down to No. 2 with a 11% drop week-on-week.

God of War: Ragnarok climbed from No. 13 to No. 6 following a 79% increase in sales, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales jumped from No. 25 to No. 7 with a 113% rise. Gran Turismo 7 moved from No. 21 to No. 8 with a 114% sales increase.

Meanwhile, Pikmin 4 dropped to No. 9, with sales down 38% week-on-week, while last week's new release Remnant 2 fell to the bottom of the charts at No. 40, with a 47% decrease in sales.

Elsewhere, Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut has re-entered the charts at No. 33 after a 73% spike in sales, followed by the Dark Souls Trilogy at No. 39 with a 32% increase in sales.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending August 5, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title
6 1 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
1 2 FIFA 23
5 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2 4 Hogwarts Legacy
4 5 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
13 6 God of War: Ragnarok
25 7 Spider-Man: Miles Morales
21 8 Gran Turismo 7
3 9 Pikmin 4
10 10 Grand Theft Auto V
