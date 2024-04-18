Playdate storefront has paid out $544,290 to devs

Playdate maker Panic has revealed that over 150,000 games have been sold since the launch of its storefront, Catalog, in March 2023.

That represented $544,290 in revenue for the developers, after taxes, processing fees, and Panic's 25% revenue share, the company said.

Panic previously announced it had shipped 70,000 units; of these, 38,000 users have made a purchase on the storefront, while the other 32,000 have focused on the 24 titles included in the handheld's Season One.

The average price for a game on Playdate over the past year was $5.36 (developers set their own prices, which have ranged from $1 to $15, Panic said). The top territories for buying games on the platform were the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, and Japan.

Playdate's storefront boasted 181 titles as of April 3, 2024, Panic added, not counting over 800+ games available to sideload from itch.io.

The Playdate originally launched in April 2022 – keep an eye out for our interview with Panic's head of special projects + Playdate, Greg Maletic, and Arisa Sudangnoi, head of Playdate developer relations, next week.