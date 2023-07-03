If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Original Far Cry source code leaked online

A file of Ubisoft's 2004 shooter was uploaded to Archive.org

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Ubisoft's 2004 open-world shooter Far Cry's source code was leaked online.

As reported by Eurogamer, per MXDWN, the game file was uploaded to Archive.org.

"From my educated guess, this is some source tree leak for the PC version of the game to add support for the Ubisoft game launcher / DRM," said one commenter on archive.org.

Although the code does not include all of the title's patches, users said that someone could get a debug PC version of the game running on their hardware.

Regarding game leaks, back in January, Riot Game's League of Legends source code was exposed in a cyberattack.

