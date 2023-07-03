Original Far Cry source code leaked online

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Ubisoft's 2004 open-world shooter Far Cry's source code was leaked online.

As reported by Eurogamer, per MXDWN, the game file was uploaded to Archive.org.

"From my educated guess, this is some source tree leak for the PC version of the game to add support for the Ubisoft game launcher / DRM," said one commenter on archive.org.

Although the code does not include all of the title's patches, users said that someone could get a debug PC version of the game running on their hardware.

Regarding game leaks, back in January, Riot Game's League of Legends source code was exposed in a cyberattack.