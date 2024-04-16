Skip to main content
Ninja Kiwi acquires Legion TD 2 developer AutoAttack Games

Support for the tower defence title will continue as team expands to take on new project as part of MTG

News by Marie Dealessandri Deputy Editor
Modern Times Group has announced the acquisition of AutoAttack Games via its wholly-owned studio Ninja Kiwi.

AutoAttack Games was founded in 2014 by director Brent Batas, with president Julian Gari joining in 2016. The studio is known for tower defence Legion TD 2, which started as Warcraft 3 mod Legion TD in 2009.

Legion TD 2 initially launched in early access in 2017 before a full release in 2021.

While the announcement didn't clarify the terms of the deal, Gari has already updated his job title on Linkedin, to executive director at Ninja Kiwi, saying that he'll be continuing to support Legion TD 2 and bolster the team to start development on a new title.

Batas commented: "The more we got to know Ninja Kiwi, the more it became clear that we shared a passion not only for crafting awesome games, but also for investing in and supporting our communities for the long haul. Combined with Ninja Kiwi's industry-leading presence in the tower defence space, we couldn't imagine a better group of people to partner with."

CEO of Ninja Kiwi Scott Walker added that there is a "close alignment" between the two studios.

Ninja Kiwi was acquired by MTG in March 2021.

