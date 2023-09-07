Next Days of the Devs showcase set for December

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

DoubleFine Productions and Iam8bit have announced that the next Days of the Devs event will occur on December 6.

The indie game presentation, in partnership with the Game Awards, will be livestreamed.

Game makers can submit their titles for the show's consideration; applications will close on September 20.

An in-person event for Downtown Los Angeles on December 8 was also announced.

"It will be hard to wait the extra time until our next live show in San Francisco," said Double Fine founder Tim Schafer.

"But we promise that because of this move, the San Francisco show will be better than ever, taking place at a time when even more folks will be in town so that they can attend in person."