Mortal Kombat 1 debuts at No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

This week saw several new entries in the UK boxed charts, with Mortal Kombat 1 taking the top spot.

GfK's report showed that the NetherRealm Studios title saw the most sales on PS5, followed by Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Round8 Studio's Lies of P debuted at No.3 on the weekly UK physical charts. The Pinnochio-inspired Souls-like is a step away from the studio's free-to-play MMO Bless Unleashed, released in 2020.

The HD bundled version of Pikmin 1 and 2 followed at No.4, which launched in a physical format this week following its release on the Nintendo eShop earlier this year.

Payday 3 was the last new entry in the Top Ten, debuting at No.7. The Starbreeze Studio title sold significantly more on the PS5 compared to Xbox Series X|S.

Elsewhere, Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the Top Ten at No.6 from No.21 with a 163% spike in sales. GfK reported this was due to price promotions in preparation for the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.

As a result of the new entries and re-entries, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell to No.9 for the first time since its release in May.

Meanwhile, The Crew Motorfest dropped to No.11 following its No.2 debut last week with a 57% decrease in sales. Starfield also dropped out of the Top Ten and is now at No.19 following a 41% drop week-on-week.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending September 23, 2023: