Mobile games accounted for 66% of App Store spending in 2022

Data.ai's new report also says that Candy Crush Saga amassed $660 million in the US alone during the year

Jeffrey Rousseau
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Mobile games made up $110 billion of App Store $167 billion spending throughout 2022, says Data.ai.

According to the analytics firm’s State of App Revenue 2023 report, the store spend breakdown was 50% iOS, 27% Google Play, and the remaining 23% comprised of third-party stores in China.

All but 2% of mobile games revenue came from in-app purchases.

Candy Crush Saga brought in $660m in revenue in the US alone, putting it between YouTube ($770m) and HBO Max ($580m).

The next biggest games in the US were Roblox ($550m) and Coin Master ($300m).

