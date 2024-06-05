Mobile accounted for $90.4bn of global games revenue in 2023

Mobile games made up 49% of total revenue generated by the global games market in 2023 at $90.4 billion, according to Adjust's latest report.

Conducted between January 2022 and January 2024, the 2024 Mobile App Trends report found that in-app revenue for games apps increased 6% year-over-year, while consumer spending decreased 2% to $107 billion.

Candy Crush Saga, Honour of Kings, Roblox, Royal Match, and Coin Master were among the top five apps for consumer spending, according to the report.

Looking ahead, Adjust forecasts that advertising spend will reach $103 billion in 2024 and $131 billion in 2025.

Meanwhile, mobile games installs and sessions decreased globally by 2% and 7% respectively. But during Q4 2023, installs saw a slight increase by 7% year-over-year. LATAM saw the largest increase of 19%, followed by EMEA (12%), North America (6%), and APAC (3%).

In terms of worldwide downloads last year, Subway Surfers topped the charts followed by Free Fire, Roblox, Ludo King, and Candy Crush Saga.

As for which genres saw the highest amount of installs during this period, action had the largest share at 18% with hyper casual and puzzle tied close behind at 14%.

Action also saw the highest session rate at 27%, followed by puzzle and sports (12%), board (7%), and casual (6%).