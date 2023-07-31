Analysts expect Japan's mobile game revenue to dip 3% this year

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Japan's total mobile game revenue is projected to hit $12.6 billion in 2023, marking another year of declines for the market, according to a new report from Adjust and data.ai.

While the earnings figure would account for 70% of the projected $18 billion total for all in-app user spending this year, mobile gaming revenue for 2023 would dip 3% year-over-year.

By comparison, in 2022, consumer mobile spending in Japan amassed $13 billion, a decrease of 17% year-over-year.

Additionally, the report says that during Q1 2023, mobile games generated $3.14 billion, whereas the market reached $3 billion in Q4 2022.

"As the industry continues to grow and user behavior shifts, building strong partnerships, leveraging innovative technologies, and staying ahead of industry trends are key factors for unlocking tremendous growth opportunities," said data.ai's Toby Torii.

"With the right approach, mobile marketers can take their campaigns to the next level and capitalize on this exciting market's enormous potential."