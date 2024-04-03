Midas Games receives $1m in funding round

Mobile developer Midas Games has secured $1 million in funding in a pre-seed investment round led by Ludas Ventures.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, the funding will be used to help support the studio in development and the release of its debut titles in the second half of 2024.

"We aim to give our players the best gaming experience by rewarding skill, strategy, and perseverance in our games," said CEO Selçuk Korateş. "Ludas helps us in every aspect, ensuring that our focus remains solely on game development and adding momentum to our business."

Ludas partner Mehmet Ayan added: "[Midas Games] is one of the most important factors in the Turkish games industry's prominence in the international market, strengthening its young and dynamic team structure with experienced members that we had the opportunity to work within different projects in previous years."

Midas Games was co-founded by COO Hikmet Duran, CTO Fatih Karadeniz, art director Mert Ulutaş, lead game developer Emre Öztürk, and head of legal İlkim Ülgen in February this year.

Korateş previously worked as a senior game manager at Rollic, while Karadeniz was co-founder of Ruckcat Games as well as founder and CTO of IT consulting firm Roket Works.

Duran, Ulutaş, and Öztürk previously worked for Gigantic Games, and are now part of Midas' development team.