Microsoft to shut down Xbox 360 Store in July 2024

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Microsoft has announced that it will be closing the digital Xbox 360 Store on July 29, 2024.

Consumers will not be able to purchase games, DLC, and content from the store on 360 consoles and the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

Users will have the ability to purchase from the digital store until July 2024.

Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox Player Services, said, "This change will not affect your ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC you have already purchased. Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play, not only on the Xbox 360 console but also on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices via backward compatibility."

Multiplayer modes for Xbox 360 titles will remain unaffected if the publisher continues to support the functionality.

After July 29, 2024, consumers can still purchase backward-compatible Xbox 360, original Xbox titles and DLC on Xbox One, Xbox X|S consoles, and Xbox.com.