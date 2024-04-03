If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lil Snack secures $3m in funding

The investment will go towards the development of the AI-powered pop culture trivia platform

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Lil Snack, the new studio founded by Eric Berman and Travis Chen, has raised $3.1 million in funding.

A16z Games Speedrun, Powerhouse Capital, Lerer Hippeau, and Waverley Capital led the funding round.

The duo intends to use the investment in developing their AI-powered pop culture trivia game platform.

Lil Snack's AI dev tools use generative art for visual puzzles, custom general-purpose technologies for its game modes, and general engineering.

"We believe consumers want to play–not just watch. Lil Snack is an entirely new entertainment experience, combining games with the cultural zeitgeist," said Berman.

Related topics
AI funding Lil Snack
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.