Latin American Games Showcase submissions are now open
The second presentation is posed to take place this October
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox
Applications are now open for the second Latin American Games Showcase.
Games developed by Latino game studios or created in the Latin American region will only be considered for selection.
Submissions will be closed on September 6, and the presentation is scheduled for October.
The showcase was established as a platform with the intent to focus on projects from LATAM and Latino game creators.