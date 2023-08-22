If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Latin American Games Showcase submissions are now open

The second presentation is posed to take place this October

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Applications are now open for the second Latin American Games Showcase.

Games developed by Latino game studios or created in the Latin American region will only be considered for selection.

Submissions will be closed on September 6, and the presentation is scheduled for October.

The showcase was established as a platform with the intent to focus on projects from LATAM and Latino game creators.

