It's not too late to enter the 2024 UK Best Places To Work Awards

Games companies in the UK still have time to enter the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2024.

We have revamped our questions for 2024, focusing in on the areas that truly matter in what has been a tough year or games companies and their employees.

This year, games companies can also take part in our special awards separately from our main badge process.

The awards are open to all games companies with offices in the UK, including developers, publishers, service companies, retail and media, and you can submit your company through here. The deadline for all entries is Wednesday, August 15. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony that will take place at the Royal Institute on Wednesday, September 18.

The Best Places To Work Awards are based on a two survey system, one for the employer to fill in (and worth 20% of the score) and the other for employees (80% of the score). For a detailed rundown on how the awards process works, our Frequently Asked Questions and how these awards are judged, click here.

All employer data and identifiable employee information is deleted once the awards and any reports have been processed. Businesses that do not win will not be named.

Participants can receive a free report from us featuring their overall scores, and we also have benchmarking and advanced reports available for a fee.

Alongside the typical Best Places badges, we also have special awards. These are awards designed to highlight excellence in specific areas. This year, those awards include:

The Diversity Award

Highlighting a company that is proactive in trying to improve the inclusion and diversity of their business and the wider games industry. Companies can enter here.

The CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Award

Celebrating a company that has gone above and beyond supporting international and local charities, the local community and the games business. Enter via here.

The Health & Wellbeing Award

This award is for companies that offer strong health benefits and proactively support the physical and mental wellbeing of their teams through initiatives and awareness. To participate, enter here.

The Training and Development Award

New for 2024, this award is for companies who offer extensive training, development and educational opportunities for employees. You can enter through here.

The Education Award

Here we spotlight a business that goes the extra mile in supporting the development of the next generation of video game talent. Enter here.

The Green Award

This special award is for those companies who are ensuring their workplace is environmentally sustainable and are playing their part in combating climate change. You can participate here.

HR Hero

Replacing our Best Boss Award, this is for a person who has gone above and beyond in looking after teams and individuals, and has made significant impact in making the games industry a better place to work. You can submit people for this award here.

The UK ceremony will take place at The Royal Institution of Great Britain alongside our HR Summit on Wednesday, September 18th.

Amiqus, Lighthouse Games and Playground Games have signed up as sponsors for the 2024 event.

Amiqus will once again be presenting its G Into Gaming Award at the ceremony.

To take part, simply click here. The deadline for all completed entries is Wednesday, August 15.

For more details, contact bestplacestowork@gamesindustry.biz. For sponsorship enquries, contact george.corner@reedpop.com.