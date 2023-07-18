Introducing a new UK games industry salary benchmarking service for businesses

Almost 20 major UK games companies have already signed-up to a new pilot programme to benchmark in the video games industry.

The project is being run by GamesIndustry.biz and our sister company XpertHR, which currently offers the same service across a number of different industries. The project is designed to help companies pay their teams fairly and retain talent.

The pilot programme is live now and runs until the end of July. All data is confidential and anonymised, so nothing can be traced to your company or any individual.

It's free to take part and all participants will receive a basic report. More advanced reporting and database access is available for a fee.

You can register your interest in the salary project here.

For more details on how it all works, check out our recent webinar right here.

If you have any questions about data participation or are interested in connecting, you can email Cendex@xperthr.co.uk or reach out to Rachel.Sunderland@xperthr.co.uk or Jennie.Jakubowski@xperthr.co.uk