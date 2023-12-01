If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Honkai: Star Rail named Google Play's best game of 2023

MiHoYo's RPG also took home the awards for Best Story and Best for Tablets

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Google has revealed its top apps and titles for the year, with MiHoYo's Honkai: Star Rail voted Best Game by Google Play's editorial team.

Meanwhile, Scopley's Monopoly Go was awarded User's Choice Game for 2023. The Google Play's Best of 2023 awards also awarded Poncle's Vampire Survivors in the indie games category.

Honorable mentions went to Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, and Underground Blossom.

Best Multiplayer went to Farlight Games' Farlight 84, whereas Best Pick Up & Play went to Monopoly Go.

Best Ongoing went to Scopely's Stumble Guys, and Best on Play Pass went to Very Magic Rampage, Asantee Games' platformer.

This year, new award categories were added, such as in the games section. It included Best Game for Good, which Pokémon Sleep won.

Outside of games, Imprint: Learn Visually by Polywise won Best App as Google's editorial team voted, and ChapGPT won in the users' choice.

Here's the full list of winners in the game categories:

  • Best Game: Honkai: Star Rail
  • Best Multi-device Game: Outerplane – Strategy Anime
  • Users' Choice Game: Monolopy Go
  • Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84
  • Best Pick Up & Play: Monopoly Go
  • Best Indies: Vampire Survivors
  • Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail
  • Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys
  • Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep
  • Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage
  • Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail
  • Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft
  • Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights
