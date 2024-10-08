Epic vs Google judge orders Play store to allow rival marketplaces in US

Google has been ordered to make significant changes to its mobile ecosystem in the United States, including opening up its Google Play marketplace to other app stores.

The orders come from the final ruling of Judge James Donato, who oversaw the Epic vs Google jury trial last year. According to The Verge, Google will need to allow third-party app stores to be distributed via Google Play, as well as granting those store full access to all apps on Play (unless developers opt out of this).

The changes will come into effect from November 1, 2024 and last until November 1, 2027.

Google has said it will appeal against the ruling, saying it will cause "a range of unintended consequences that will harm American consumers, developers and device makers."

For three years starting in November, Google will also no longer be allowed to force developers to use Google Play Billing, even for apps distributed through the Play Store.

It is also forbidden from offering money or perks to developers when it comes to launching apps on Play exclusively or first, or as a way to deter them from launching on rival stores. Similar rules are in place regarding the preinstallation of Google Play on smart devices, or preventing mobile carriers pre-installing rival app stores.

Google must also allow Android developers to tell users about other ways to make payments that do not involve the Play Store and download apps from outside Play.

Much of this was requested by Epic Games after last year's trial, in which the jury ruled in Epic's favour. Some of the Fortnite firm's requests were not granted, such as enabling apps to be sideloaded with a single click, and a six-year period for the above changes.

The judge said that Google will still be able to have some control over how it opens Google Play Store to rival marketplaces, in the name of safety and security.

Google will be allowed to "take reasonable measures" that are "strictly necessary and narrowly tailored." The company has been given eight months to set up a three-person technical committee to oversee this, which will by jointly chosen by Google and Epic.

Last week, Epic filed another legal complaint against Google, this time targeting Samsung as well, claiming the latter's default-on Auto Blocker is a barrier to alternative app stores on Android.