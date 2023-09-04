Hogwarts Legacy back at No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

Hogwarts Legacy has returned to the top of the UK boxed charts, following a 228% spike in sales week-on-week.

As reported by GfK, a retailer promotion has seen sales increase across all formats for the Warner Bros. title, the highest on PS5 at 266% followed by Xbox Series X|S at 249%.

Meanwhile, Starfield's premium edition upgrade — essentially a box with a download code that unlocks early access to the digital edition — debuted at No.7 following early access on Friday last week. The full game will be released on September 6.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga climbed the charts from No.6 to No.2 with a 98% increase in sales due to a discount on Nintendo Switch. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved down one spot to No.3 despite a 18% rise, while Zelda fell to No.4 following a 4% decrease week-on-week.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon fell to No.5 following its debut at No.1 last week, with a 71% sales decrease, while FIFA 23 made its way to the bottom of the Top Ten from No.4 after a 27% drop week-on-week. However, the game did see a 127% rise in sales on Xbox Series X|S.

Elsewhere, Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4 jumped up the charts from No.22 and No.24 to No.13 and No.14 respectively due to price reductions.

Pikmin 4 fell from No.14 to No.16 with sales down 15% week-on-week, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 moved from No.11 to No.26 following a 40% decrease in sales despite a 34% rise on PS4 due to discounts.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year edition dropped considerably from No.9 to No.37 following its price promotion last week, experiencing a 59% drop in sales.

Meanwhile, four games re-entered the UK physical charts this week due to various retailer deals. Forspoken is at No.21 with a 90% increase in sales with Final Fantasy 16 close behind at No.22 after a 204% spike. Saints Row is at No.29 with a 64% rise mostly on PS5, while Gran Turismo 7 has seen a 47% sales increase.