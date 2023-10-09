Here's the full GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit London 2023 line-up

The GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit London takes place Thursday alongside the EGX consumer show, and we can now reveal the full schedule.

TikTok, Square Enix, London Venture Partners, Xbox, UK Games Fund, Aream & Co, Hiro Capital, Maverick Games and Kowloon Nights are all set to speak and meeting with developers across the day.

Tickets are still available, and start at £45 for developers (+ VAT). Each ticket includes an Industry Pass to the EGX consumer show (all four days), plus lunch on Thursday and access to the MeetToMatch meeting system. Attendees can arrange meetings on both Thursday and Friday during the show.

The GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit is all about getting games funded, but features additional talks designed to support independent game creators. This year's event is sponsored by TinyBuild and Games London.

Here is this year's schedule:

Main Stage:

09:30: Welcome to the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit -- Jamie Sefton (GamesIndustry.biz)

09:35: TikTok: Why you should be using it and best practices -- Rollo Goldstaub (TikTok)

09:50: Getting Your Games Company Investor Ready -- David Wilbe (Lewis Silkin)

10:05: What not to forget when setting up a studio -- Harinder Sangha and Mike Brown (Maverick Games)

10:20: How Square Enix and FutuLab took Powerwash Simulator to 7m players -- Timea Edvi (Square Enix Collective), Kirsty Rigden (Futurlab)

10:35: Networking Break

10:50: Creative Growth Finance - How Can Games Companies Benefit -- Rahul Misra (Creative Growth Finance)

11:00: Creating Thousand Hour Long Experiences -- Alex Nichiporchik (TinyBuild)

11:15: The Games Investment Panel -- Spike Laurie (Hiro Capital), Colin Macdonald (UK Games Fund), Kartik Prabhakara (Aream & Co), Cinzia Musio (Code Coven)



12:30: Lunch and Networking

Roundtables:

12:00: London Venture Partners

14:00: ID@Xbox

15:00: UK Games Fund

16:00: Kowloon Nights/Kepler

18:00: Event Ends

Alongside the talks and roundtables, with nearly 200 games companies are expected to attend the event, with many looking to meet and connect.

Attendees include: Airship Interactive, Aream & Co, Bonsai Collective, Clockwork Pepper, Code Coven, Cooperation Innovations, Creative UK, Curve Games, Devolver Digital, Draw & Code, Electric Square, Firefly Studios, Futurlab, Games London, GamesCo London, Hooded Horse, Hiro Capital, Huey Games, Humble Bundle, Kando Factory, Kepler, Kowloon Nights, London Venture Partners, Lighthouse Games, Liquid Crimson, Lvl Up Partners, Marvelous, Maverick Games, Maximum Games, MLC Studio, Neon Hive, Nintendo, Odd Bug Studios, Origami Panda, Outstandly Ventures, Playtonic Games, Radical Forge, Room8, Secret Mode, Splash Damage, Square Enix Collective, Stellar Entertainment, Sumo, Toadman Interactive, Those Awesome Guys, TikTok, TinyBuild, Triple Dragon, United Label Games, UK Games Fund, White Paper Games, Wired Productions, Yogscast Games, Xbox and many many more.