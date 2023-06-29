Green Game Jam raises $600,000 this year
This year's award winners included Bandai Namco, Supercell, and Outfit7
Playing for the Planet Alliance's fourth annual Green Game Jam has raised $600,000 towards this year's wildlife theme.
The jam was established in 2019; the competition would call on game studios to add tangible actions to existing games to help fight against climate change via in-game climate actions.
Additionally, this year's Green Game Jam winners were announced. The award recipients are below:
- UNEP Choice: Boom Beach - Supercell
- Best Newcomer: Tray Racers! - Bitloom Games
- Media's Choice: Boom Beach - Supercell
- Player's Choice: June's Journey - Wooga
- Best in Wildlife: June's Journey - Wooga
- Jam Spirit Award: Pac-Man - Bandai Namco
- Jam Spirit Award: QuizDuel, WordBrain, Ruzzle, Word Domination - MAG Interactive
- Google's Choice: Love & Pies - Trailmix
- Industry's Choice: My Talking Angela 2 - Outfit7
- Most Adoptable: My Talking Angela 2 - Outfit7
Sam Barratt, Chief of Youth, Education, and Advocacy at UN Environment Programme, said: "We've been really impressed by the quality of this year's nominations and the spirit that all of the studios have brought. "
"It's also great to see more studios starting to add green activations permanently in their games, which has always been the long-term vision of the Jam."