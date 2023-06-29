If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Green Game Jam raises $600,000 this year

This year's award winners included Bandai Namco, Supercell, and Outfit7

News by Jeffrey Rousseau
Playing for the Planet Alliance's fourth annual Green Game Jam has raised $600,000 towards this year's wildlife theme.

The jam was established in 2019; the competition would call on game studios to add tangible actions to existing games to help fight against climate change via in-game climate actions.

Additionally, this year's Green Game Jam winners were announced. The award recipients are below:

  • UNEP Choice: Boom Beach - Supercell
  • Best Newcomer: Tray Racers! - Bitloom Games
  • Media's Choice: Boom Beach - Supercell
  • Player's Choice: June's Journey - Wooga
  • Best in Wildlife: June's Journey - Wooga
  • Jam Spirit Award: Pac-Man - Bandai Namco
  • Jam Spirit Award: QuizDuel, WordBrain, Ruzzle, Word Domination - MAG Interactive
  • Google's Choice: Love & Pies - Trailmix
  • Industry's Choice: My Talking Angela 2 - Outfit7
  • Most Adoptable: My Talking Angela 2 - Outfit7

Sam Barratt, Chief of Youth, Education, and Advocacy at UN Environment Programme, said: "We've been really impressed by the quality of this year's nominations and the spirit that all of the studios have brought. "

"It's also great to see more studios starting to add green activations permanently in their games, which has always been the long-term vision of the Jam."

