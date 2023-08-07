Google opens Indie Games Fund 2023 applications for Latin American game devs

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Google has announced that applications are open for its 2023 Indie Game Fund.

The $2 million investment will select a group of small Latin American game studios.

Each developer will receive either $150,000 to $200,000 towards the developmental support of their title.

Google said, "The program is open to indie game developers who have already launched a game - whether it’s on Google Play or another mobile platform, PC or console."

Applications will close on September 1, and game makers who have applied by August 16 will be given priority, said the tech firm.