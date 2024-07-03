Gen AI platform Bitmagic raises $4m in funding round

Generative AI platform Bitmagic has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Korea Investment Partners.

It has also announced the launch of its platform, which enables players to create 3D games via text and speech prompts, on Steam Playtest.

The investment included participation from Supercell, Sisu Game Ventures, and angel investors including former Fortnite Creative senior director of product Zak Phelps and Digital Development Management partner Maarten de Koning.

Phelps has joined Bitmagic as an advisor, and Koning has joined the developer's board of directors.

"We are thrilled to have the support of such esteemed investors and the expertise of industry leaders," said Bitmagic co-founder and CEO Jani Penttinen. "This investment will propel our efforts to make game creation accessible to everyone."

KIP executive director Michael K. Lee added: "After evaluating competitors globally, we found Bitmagic to be significantly ahead of the curve, and we believe they have the potential to redefine the future of game development and user-generated content creation."

Bitmagic was founded in 2021 by Penttinen, COO Markus Kiukkonen, lead designer Juhana Wirtanen, and tech lead Markus Hjort. Samuli Syvähuoko is chairman, who also co-founded Sisu Game Ventures.