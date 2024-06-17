GamesIndustry.biz Summer Party returns July 10

The GamesIndustry.biz Summer Party 2024 will take place July 10 at Horatio's Bar on Brighton Pier.

Kicking off at 7pm and running until midnight, tickets include access to the event, two drinks and the return of our famous fish and chips. It's a chance to sit back and relax on the sea front after a day of networking at Develop:Brighon.

The event is co-hosted by Renaissance PR. Tickets cost £26 and can be purchased right here.

"We are truly proud to be part of the GamesIndustry.biz gathering again this year, providing a relaxed moment to catch up with friends and peers in the beautiful city of Brighton," said Renaissance PR founder Stefano Petrullo.

"With the industry evolving and facing significant challenges we hope the event will help to create mindful connection as well as a relaxing environment to talk about our passion and love for games."

If you're interested in co-hosting the event and securing a batch of tickets, please contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.

Note: This is not the same event as Develop:Brighton or the Develop: Star Awards. So tickets to those two lovely events will not get you access to this one.