GamesIndustry.biz is in the doghouse again | Creature Comforts

Remember when the pandemic hit?
Everything sucked, nobody could do anything, and things got weird. Everyone dealt with it in their own way.
For example, we decided that instead of devoting all of our resources to covering the ins and outs of the games industry, it would serve our readers better to address their mental health. By way of showing them pictures of cute pets.
And not just any cute pets, their cute pets.
We figured it would be fun to just ask some developers to show us their pets and then we could run a story that had like 20 or 30 fuzzy friends in it. But then we wound up with 457 pet pics that we doled out over
six different columns throughout the year.
And you know what? It was nice.
While the business of the games industry thrived during lockdown, nobody was particularly enjoying 2020, and we needed a break from the misery of the headlines, both as writers and as readers.
We've gotten that same feeling over the course of 2023, so I thought it would be nice to bring back the Creature Comforts column as a year-end treat. (More specifically, I thought it would be nice for me, the person getting paid to spend the day looking at pictures and putting the column together. But now that it's done, you're welcome to enjoy them, too.)
So we asked some of our developer and PR contacts to send in their pet pics. Having learned nothing from the last time we did this, we again underestimated the response. So now we've got at least two columns' worth of pictures for you, and who knows how many more.
For developers who have already submitted pics but don't see their furball below, rest assured that every dog will have its day in a future column. Cats and other critters, too.
And for those in the industry who were never asked, consider this your invitation.
Anyone got a sheep? I'm a dog person myself, but it'd be great to get a sheep in the next column. Who doesn't love sheep?
If you'd like your sheep (or other pet) featured, please send a picture – along with the pets' names and your name and title – to news@gamesindustry.biz. Make sure to put Creature Comforts in the subject line.
Abracadaniel and Giuseppe, submitted by Massive Monster head of production Zea Wolfe
Agent Carter, submitted by Serenity Forge founder and executive director Zhenghua Yang
Agnes, submitted by Jackbox senior marketing editorial lead Michelle Leatherby
Alfie, submitted by Jackbox senior software engineeer Chase McClure
Alfred, submitted by Stange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson, Jr.
Arthur, submitted by Jackbox CCO Allard Laban
Artie, submitted by Jackbox VP of international and business development Andy Kniaz
Ayla, submitted by Larian Studios cinematic artist Tom Kleinenberg
Bao, submitted by Überstrategist senior account director, PR services CJ Melendez
Bear, submitted by Larian Studios audio programmer Matthew Rosen
Beloved and Fitzchivalry, submitted by Larian Studios community manager Salomé Moreira García
Big Boss, submitted by Larian Studios cinematic animation producer Leah Caldwell
Big Man, submitted by Serenity Forge 3D animator/2D generalist Bridget Olson
Billie, submitted by Larian Studios technical artist Milan Willems
Biricutivo, submitted by Minimol Games game producer Felipe Carreiro
Boji, submitted by Serenity Forge marketing producer Kersti Forman
Casper, submitted by Larian Studios recruiter Ilia Eremenko
Cat Oscar, submitted by Massive Monster audio director Narayana "River Boy" Johnson
Chipie and Caramel, submitted by Larian Studios junior cinematic artist Murat Onder
Diogi, submitted by Serenity Forge gameplay programmer Matthew Rader-Scheitz
Dmitri, submitted by Good Shepherd Hellboy Web of Wyrd producer Jack Ruzzo
Dozer, submitted by Maximum Entertainment CEO Christina Seelye
Ea, submitted by Larian Studios environment artist Tim Coddens
Evvee (left) and Blue (right), submitted by Dave from Playdigious
Fenwick, submitted by Larian Studios senior tech QA Lyra Stobo
Fleur, submitted by Larian Studios technical UI designer Benoit Boyer
Flint and Pinot, submitted by Larian Studios senior gameplay QA Audrey-Ann Drainville
Fluffy, submitted by Double Dagger writer Philippa Warr
Frank, submitted by Honest PR director Charlotte Reynoldson
Getti, submitted by Jackbox senior software engineer Chase McClure
Gilly, submitted by Serenity Forge game programmer Tony Puccinelli
Ginnie, submitted by Larian Studios senior writer John Corcoran
Graygoire, submitted by Larian Studios intermediate animator Gab Johnson
Isobel, submitted by Larian Studios intermediate gameplay QA Steven Kastelec
Griffey, submitted by Modus Games senior product marketing manager Alex Van Lepp
Gus, submitted by Jackbox CTO Even Jacover
Hestra, submitted by Serenity Forge game designer Isabelle Farmer
Jax and Zoe, submitted by Jackbox VP of production Mike Zuba
Jessie (aka Zeus), submitted by Interior Night technical director Ron de Feijter
Jones, submitted by Jeff from Playdigious
Kiki, submitted by Interior Night lead designer May Wong
Kippy, submitted by Modus Games senior manager of people Lauren Helling
Kiwi, submitted by Maximum Games graphic designer Luke Bird
Lady (left, the inspiration for the Scrapper comic series), and Eevee, submitted by Cliff Bleszinski
Lola, submitted by Minimol Games community manager Thalia Chiquetano
Luther (left) and Poppy, submitted by Connor from Playdigious
Marceline, submitted by Serenity Forge game programmer Tony Puccinelli
Maiden, submitted by Larian Studios gameplay scripter Michael Gooch
Mana, submitted by Larian Studios associate lead lighting artist Joannie Leblanc
Maya, submitted by Larian Studios region producer Anna Prein
Mario, submitted by Double Dagger director and lead developer Matt Wood
Milkswaldo Sabrino (Milk), submitted by Minimol Games 3D artist Jonas Durão
Mr. Business, submitted by Jackbox global marketing lead Belia Portillo
Natsumi, submitted by Just For Games key account manager Nicolas Khalifa
Nikki, submitted by Maximum Entertainment senior accountant Carola Kärrholm
Nimbus, submitted by Jackbox software engineer Ryan McGill
Nimbus, submitted by Just for Games' international communications manager
Noodle, submitted by Massive Monster programmer Antony Lavelle
Ozzy, submitted by Larian Studios cinematic director Jason Latino
Pandereta, submitted by Larian Studios junior scripter Roldán García-Párraga
Panqueca (Pan), submited by Minimol Games UX & game designer Ana Carolina França
Peeps, Lucky, and Ducky, submitted by Modus Games director of communications Joscelyn Willet
Pilot, submitted by Max from Playdigious
Pixel and Marble, submitted by Larian Studios UI and UX producer Steph Fawcett
Playboy, submitted by Serenity Forge tech artist Handley Shelton
Poes, submitted by Larian Studios senior tools programmer Marjolein Geldof
Potato, submitted by Double Dagger programmer Mike Corsaro
Pumpkin, submitted by Just For Games product manager Christèle Bégoc
Ranni and Fia, submitted by Larian Studios associate VFX lead Stan Valov
Raven and Tigro, submitted by Massive Monster animator Jan F. Sorrentino
Ripley, submitted by Double Dagger programmer Mike Corsaro
River, submitted by Just For Games producer sssistant Eva Grandil
Rogue (left) and Roary, submitted by Indigo Pearl account manager Georgia Dawson
Roscon, submitted by Larian Studios senior cinematic artist Felix Pedulla
Roxy, submitted by Double Dagger director and lead developer Matt Wood
Salma, submitted by Larian Studios associate code tools producer Anna Krasova
Sherlock, submitted by Larian Studios writer Rachel Quirke
Ship, submitted by Larian Studios rigger An-Sofie Tratsaert
Skye, submitted by Minimol Games community manager Thalia Chiquetano
Stella and Yuna, submitted by Larian Studios IT tech intern Alex Dubeau
Suki, submitted by Modus Games brand manager Ellen Plummer
Sunny, submitted by Larian Studios senior designer Ross Stephens
Tychus, submitted by Larian Studios support lead Kayla Douglas
Sunflower, submitted by Jackbox quality analyst Sarah Jo Townsley
Toro, Soba, and Matcha, submitted by ÜberStrategist senior account coordinator Tabitha Beidleman
Trico (aka Bussy Boy), submitted by Massive Monster studio manager Rachel Sills
Tug, submitted by Jackbox VP of audio editorial Andy Poland
Vinn and Sunny, submitted by Die Gute Fabrik game programmer Rox
Winnifred Winchester, submitted by Modus Games senior video production manager Mauricio Ageno
Wookie, submitted by Jackbox art director Owen Watson
Yoshi, submitted by Minimol Games game producer Felipe Carreiro