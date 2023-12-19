GamesIndustry.biz is in the doghouse again | Creature Comforts

Remember when the pandemic hit?

Everything sucked, nobody could do anything, and things got weird. Everyone dealt with it in their own way.

For example, we decided that instead of devoting all of our resources to covering the ins and outs of the games industry, it would serve our readers better to address their mental health. By way of showing them pictures of cute pets.

And not just any cute pets, their cute pets.

We figured it would be fun to just ask some developers to show us their pets and then we could run a story that had like 20 or 30 fuzzy friends in it. But then we wound up with 457 pet pics that we doled out over six different columns throughout the year.

And you know what? It was nice.

While the business of the games industry thrived during lockdown, nobody was particularly enjoying 2020, and we needed a break from the misery of the headlines, both as writers and as readers.

We've gotten that same feeling over the course of 2023, so I thought it would be nice to bring back the Creature Comforts column as a year-end treat. (More specifically, I thought it would be nice for me, the person getting paid to spend the day looking at pictures and putting the column together. But now that it's done, you're welcome to enjoy them, too.)

So we asked some of our developer and PR contacts to send in their pet pics. Having learned nothing from the last time we did this, we again underestimated the response. So now we've got at least two columns' worth of pictures for you, and who knows how many more.

For developers who have already submitted pics but don't see their furball below, rest assured that every dog will have its day in a future column. Cats and other critters, too.

And for those in the industry who were never asked, consider this your invitation.

Anyone got a sheep? I'm a dog person myself, but it'd be great to get a sheep in the next column. Who doesn't love sheep?

If you'd like your sheep (or other pet) featured, please send a picture – along with the pets' names and your name and title – to news@gamesindustry.biz. Make sure to put Creature Comforts in the subject line.

Abracadaniel and Giuseppe, submitted by Massive Monster head of production Zea Wolfe

Agent Carter, submitted by Serenity Forge founder and executive director Zhenghua Yang

Agnes, submitted by Jackbox senior marketing editorial lead Michelle Leatherby

Alfie, submitted by Jackbox senior software engineeer Chase McClure

Alfred, submitted by Stange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson, Jr.

Arthur, submitted by Jackbox CCO Allard Laban

Artie, submitted by Jackbox VP of international and business development Andy Kniaz

Ayla, submitted by Larian Studios cinematic artist Tom Kleinenberg

Bao, submitted by Überstrategist senior account director, PR services CJ Melendez

Bear, submitted by Larian Studios audio programmer Matthew Rosen

Beloved and Fitzchivalry, submitted by Larian Studios community manager Salomé Moreira García

Big Boss, submitted by Larian Studios cinematic animation producer Leah Caldwell

Big Man, submitted by Serenity Forge 3D animator/2D generalist Bridget Olson

Billie, submitted by Larian Studios technical artist Milan Willems

Biricutivo, submitted by Minimol Games game producer Felipe Carreiro

Boji, submitted by Serenity Forge marketing producer Kersti Forman

Casper, submitted by Larian Studios recruiter Ilia Eremenko

Cat Oscar, submitted by Massive Monster audio director Narayana "River Boy" Johnson

Chipie and Caramel, submitted by Larian Studios junior cinematic artist Murat Onder

Diogi, submitted by Serenity Forge gameplay programmer Matthew Rader-Scheitz

Dmitri, submitted by Good Shepherd Hellboy Web of Wyrd producer Jack Ruzzo

Dozer, submitted by Maximum Entertainment CEO Christina Seelye

Ea, submitted by Larian Studios environment artist Tim Coddens

Evvee (left) and Blue (right), submitted by Dave from Playdigious

Fenwick, submitted by Larian Studios senior tech QA Lyra Stobo

Fleur, submitted by Larian Studios technical UI designer Benoit Boyer

Flint and Pinot, submitted by Larian Studios senior gameplay QA Audrey-Ann Drainville

Fluffy, submitted by Double Dagger writer Philippa Warr

Frank, submitted by Honest PR director Charlotte Reynoldson

Getti, submitted by Jackbox senior software engineer Chase McClure

Gilly, submitted by Serenity Forge game programmer Tony Puccinelli

Ginnie, submitted by Larian Studios senior writer John Corcoran

Graygoire, submitted by Larian Studios intermediate animator Gab Johnson

Isobel, submitted by Larian Studios intermediate gameplay QA Steven Kastelec

Griffey, submitted by Modus Games senior product marketing manager Alex Van Lepp

Gus, submitted by Jackbox CTO Even Jacover

Hestra, submitted by Serenity Forge game designer Isabelle Farmer

Jax and Zoe, submitted by Jackbox VP of production Mike Zuba

Jessie (aka Zeus), submitted by Interior Night technical director Ron de Feijter

Jones, submitted by Jeff from Playdigious

Kiki, submitted by Interior Night lead designer May Wong

Kippy, submitted by Modus Games senior manager of people Lauren Helling

Kiwi, submitted by Maximum Games graphic designer Luke Bird

Lady (left, the inspiration for the Scrapper comic series), and Eevee, submitted by Cliff Bleszinski

Lola, submitted by Minimol Games community manager Thalia Chiquetano

Luther (left) and Poppy, submitted by Connor from Playdigious

Marceline, submitted by Serenity Forge game programmer Tony Puccinelli

Maiden, submitted by Larian Studios gameplay scripter Michael Gooch

Mana, submitted by Larian Studios associate lead lighting artist Joannie Leblanc

Maya, submitted by Larian Studios region producer Anna Prein

Mario, submitted by Double Dagger director and lead developer Matt Wood

Milkswaldo Sabrino (Milk), submitted by Minimol Games 3D artist Jonas Durão

Mr. Business, submitted by Jackbox global marketing lead Belia Portillo

Natsumi, submitted by Just For Games key account manager Nicolas Khalifa

Nikki, submitted by Maximum Entertainment senior accountant Carola Kärrholm

Nimbus, submitted by Jackbox software engineer Ryan McGill

Nimbus, submitted by Just for Games' international communications manager

Noodle, submitted by Massive Monster programmer Antony Lavelle

Ozzy, submitted by Larian Studios cinematic director Jason Latino

Pandereta, submitted by Larian Studios junior scripter Roldán García-Párraga

Panqueca (Pan), submited by Minimol Games UX & game designer Ana Carolina França

Peeps, Lucky, and Ducky, submitted by Modus Games director of communications Joscelyn Willet

Pilot, submitted by Max from Playdigious

Pixel and Marble, submitted by Larian Studios UI and UX producer Steph Fawcett

Playboy, submitted by Serenity Forge tech artist Handley Shelton

Poes, submitted by Larian Studios senior tools programmer Marjolein Geldof

Potato, submitted by Double Dagger programmer Mike Corsaro

Pumpkin, submitted by Just For Games product manager Christèle Bégoc

Ranni and Fia, submitted by Larian Studios associate VFX lead Stan Valov

Raven and Tigro, submitted by Massive Monster animator Jan F. Sorrentino

Ripley, submitted by Double Dagger programmer Mike Corsaro

River, submitted by Just For Games producer sssistant Eva Grandil

Rogue (left) and Roary, submitted by Indigo Pearl account manager Georgia Dawson

Roscon, submitted by Larian Studios senior cinematic artist Felix Pedulla

Roxy, submitted by Double Dagger director and lead developer Matt Wood

Salma, submitted by Larian Studios associate code tools producer Anna Krasova

Sherlock, submitted by Larian Studios writer Rachel Quirke

Ship, submitted by Larian Studios rigger An-Sofie Tratsaert

Skye, submitted by Minimol Games community manager Thalia Chiquetano

Stella and Yuna, submitted by Larian Studios IT tech intern Alex Dubeau

Suki, submitted by Modus Games brand manager Ellen Plummer

Sunny, submitted by Larian Studios senior designer Ross Stephens

Tychus, submitted by Larian Studios support lead Kayla Douglas

Sunflower, submitted by Jackbox quality analyst Sarah Jo Townsley

Toro, Soba, and Matcha, submitted by ÜberStrategist senior account coordinator Tabitha Beidleman

Trico (aka Bussy Boy), submitted by Massive Monster studio manager Rachel Sills

Tug, submitted by Jackbox VP of audio editorial Andy Poland

Vinn and Sunny, submitted by Die Gute Fabrik game programmer Rox

Winnifred Winchester, submitted by Modus Games senior video production manager Mauricio Ageno

Wookie, submitted by Jackbox art director Owen Watson