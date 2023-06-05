Games industry 2023 Pride Month round up

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

As the games industry has made more efforts to be diverse and inclusive, companies have become more active in recognizing celebratory months, such as Pride, which takes place throughout June in the US.

At GamesIndustry.biz, we've compiled an in-progress list of efforts that support, advocate, and acknowledge LGBTQIA+ developers and consumers.

Blizzard Entertainment:

Overwatch 2 is receiving its first Pride Month celebration. Users will gain icons and name cards recognizing the LGBTQIA+ characters after logging into the shooter. The company also released a short story about its gender-diverse heroes.

Additionally, consumers can purchase Pride-theme merchandise; the proceeds will go towards the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The company said, "With our first Overwatch 2 Pride event, we knew that we wanted to celebrate the diversity that makes the world worth fighting for. This is just the beginning of Pride in Overwatch 2. Over the coming Seasons and years, we'll have more to share as the deeper lore of the Overwatch universe unfolds."

Microsoft:

Xbox Game Studios has announced a new partnership with GLAAD. Through the collaboration, the firm aims to increase LGBTQIA+ storytelling in games and staffers on Xbox.

Additionally, there will be various curated game lists for June and onward. Users can find these titles from the transgender and non-binary community games collection and the LGBTQIA+ community games collection. Users can also expect Pride month streams, content, and more.

Queer Games Bundle:

Returning for a third year, the Queer Games Bundle offers over 450 games, tabletop games, books, and more from almost 300 creators.

The collective said in part, "All around the [US], queer people are being told that they're not allowed to look how they want, receive healthcare they need, or even be discussed in schools. Books and projects by queer artists are being challenged and removed from public spaces. It's more vital than ever to elevate queer art."

Riot Games:

Riot Games is continuing its yearly Pride Month recognition within its games. Users can find new icons, emotes, titles, and previous content from over the years returning. The games firm also said that all this will be free for players.

Sega:

Sonic publisher Sega has announced that for Pride Month, it will be celebrating with several staff-led initiatives; among them will be a charity fundraising campaign.

Twitch:

Streaming platform Twitch will once again feature a collection of LGBTQIA+ streamers throughout the month.

"Authentic, unapologetic, and inspiring us every time they go live. For Pride month, we're coming together to celebrate LGBTQIA+ streamers and the ways they build community," it said.

Viewers can find Twitch highlighting streamers in the US, UK, and Ireland.

Zynga:

Zynga has partnered with the non-profit organization It Gets Better Project.

Take-Two and Zynga will donate $50,000 to the initiative. Since 2010, the It Gets Better Project has worked to support and connect LGBTQIA+ youth worldwide.

Zynga's celebration includes interviews with staff of different genders and sexualities. In addition, various games will feature Pride-themed content and events as well.