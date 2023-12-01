Games for Change unveils new program to support underrepresented creators in mobile games

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Games for Change has announced a new initiative called Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge, in partnership with HP and Google.

The programme intends to increase representation and visibility for creators from overlooked communities in the mobile gaming industry.

Creators globally can submit a beta version or complete Android mobile games until February 21, 2024; games already released or will launch in 2024 are eligible.

A panel of industry professionals will evaluate entries via a three-stage jury process. Submissions will be judged by impact, innovation, gameplay, and overall proposal.

A single creative team will be selected to receive $10,000 in aid from HP, gaming peripherals from HyperX, mentorship, and marketing. The winner will also have promotional support to launch their title on the Google Play store platform.

The winning title will be shown at the annual Games for Change Festival in New York City in Summer 2024.

Games for Change will also provide career development opportunities for marginalized creators as part of the Games for Change Africa Festival.

This event will also host a Game Design Sprint today, where developers will be able to pitch their game project concepts to a panel of professionals.

Afterward, game makers will be able to create their pitches into playable mobile games for submission to the Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge.

"While the gaming industry is becoming more diverse, there are many voices and stories that remain underrepresented in the industry and the content it creates," said Games for Change president Susanna Pollack.

"Games for Change is delighted to partner with Google Play and HP to increase access to funding and resources for marginalized creators, and foster a more inclusive, collaborative gaming culture."