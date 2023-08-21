Games Done Quick's Flame Fatales raises $110,000 for Malala Fund

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Games Done Quick's Flame Fatales has raised over $110,000 for the Malala Fund.

The all-women and non-binary speedrunning event was held online from August 13 to August 20.

Mala Fund is an organization that work to provide free education for girls globally. It focuses on supporting regions where young women lack access to secondary school education.

"Thank you to our amazing in studio and remote teams, and huge thanks to all of you for watching, donating, and supporting," said Games Done Quick on social media.

The next all-women and non-binary participant event, Frost Falates, is scheduled for March 3, 2024, to March 10, 2024.