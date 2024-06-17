Galvanic Games closing down

Seattle-based developer Galvanic Games has shut down.

Galvanic Games president and founder Patrick Morgan announced the closure on social media, noting that sales from its latest project Wizard with a Gun weren't "strong enough to sustain the studio."

"The last year has been particularly tough for games," Morgan wrote. "While we had numerous encouraging conversations at DICE and GDC, the process of signing new projects, even in a good year, takes longer than the runway we had left."

He continued: "I may never get over the irony of spending a decade building my ideal team, only for it to end after our most productive year. The dedication, creativity, and hard work of every person on our team have been nothing short of extraordinary."

Galvanic Games was founded in 2015, debuting its first game Gurgamoth in 2016 followed by The Rust Belt, Rapture Rejects, and Some Distant Memory.

It partnered with Devolver Digital for the release of Wizard with a Gun in 2023.