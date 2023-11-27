First speakers announced for Hamburg Games Conference 2024

The Hamburg Games Conference will return in March 2024, and its first set of speakers have been revealed.

The key topic of the conference will center around investment in games, with its speakers sharing their thoughts and insights across two stages at the venue.

Thunderful co-founder Brjánn Sigurgeirsson will discuss how to create and sustain a successful gaming brand, while Rise and Play founder Sophie Vo will explore the cultural due diligence of mergers and acquisitions.

GamesIndustry.biz's editor-in-chief James Batchelor will examine what's not the future of games development, in addition to Geyer Media Consult founder Tim Geyer discussing challenging situations for games studios and Are Mack Growen of London Venture Partners detailing how to raise venture capital.

The Hamburg Game Conference will run from March 5 to 6, 2024 at the Altonaer Museum in Hamburg, and will feature keynotes, panels and roundtables in addition to networking and matchmaking opportunities.