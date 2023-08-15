Find out how games get surfaced on Steam at the GI Investment Summit at PAX

Valve will be attending the GI Investment Summit at PAX in Seattle this month to discuss Steam Visibility.

The firm's Erik Peterson will be sharing insight into how video games actually get serviced on the hugely popular PC digital store.

He joins big name speakers at the event including Shawn Layden, the former head of PlayStation's studios and current advisor to companies such as Tencent. And Xbox's general manager of game creator partnerships Jen MacLean. We will announce the full speaker schedule tomorrow.

The Investment Summit at PAX will take place at the Seattle Convention Center on Thursday, August 31st. Tickets are on sale now and start from $50 + booking fee.

Already, more than 65 game developers have signed-up to the event. They'll be looking to meet investors, publishers and platforms that include Agnitio Capital, Hiro Capital, Hooded Horse, Kabam, Kepler, Kowloon Nights, Limited Run, London Venture Partners, Nintendo, Phoenixx Inc, Retrovibe, Secret Mode, Serenity Forge, Skystone Games, Snail Games USA, Square Enix Collective, TinyBuild, Thunderful, Valve, Whitethorn Games, Ysbryd Games and many more to be announced.

The event is headline sponsored by publisher tinyBuild, who will also be speaking at the event. CEO Alex Nichiporchik will discuss the importance of emergent gameplay, and why the industry is not seeing enough games with it.

The heart of the event will be our meeting system, where developers, publishers and investors can connect throughout the afternoon. Tickets for the event are on sale now and are $50 (+ booking fee) for developers and $200 (+ booking fee) for publishers and investors. Tickets include the conference, the meeting system, lunch, refreshments and two days of access to PAX West.

Developers and publishers who are exhibiting at PAX are able to attend the event for free. Simply contact Kevin Brady to receive details of how to sign-up.

Some limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact George Corner for more details.