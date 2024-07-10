Felicity Games raises $700,000

Indian mobile developer and publisher Felicity Games has raised $700,000 in a pre-seed funding round.

DeVC and Visceral Capital contributed to the round, Pocket Gamer reported, alongside angel investors Manish Agarwal (former CEO of Nazara Technologies), Sameer Pittalwala (head of gaming APAC for Google Cloud), Kunal Shah, Sriharsha Majety, and Nandan Reddy.

The funds will go towards the testing of ten new games by March 2025.

Felicity Games was created in 2023 and specialises in casual mobile games like Solitaire.

Founder and CEO Anurag Choudhary commented: "Given our cost and skill advantages, Felicity Games is well placed to build a multi-million-dollar casual gaming business from India for the world."

DeVC's Divyanshi Chowdhary added: "Felicity has a unique vision to mobilise the growing ecosystem of Indie developers with the capability of producing high-quality game prototypes at a fraction of the cost."