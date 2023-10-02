Failbetter, Alexis Kennedy settle their disputes

Failbetter and its co-founder and former CEO Alexis Kennedy have settled their long-standing grievances, the Fallen London studio announced on social media today.

"Failbetter and Alexis Kennedy are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable settlement of all their disputes, and by such settlement have drawn a line under their long-standing disagreements," the studio said, adding, "Failbetter and Alexis Kennedy are excited to return their full attention to making games that people love."

Kennedy, who left the studio in 2016 and went on to co-found Weather Factory, posted that the two had "buried the goddamn hatchet" and wished the studio the best of luck.

The posts did not specify the exact nature of the disputes.

Kennedy was accused of predatory behavior by a number of people in 2019, with one of the stories coming from a former employee he admitted to having an affair with.

He has denied the allegations and accused Failbetter of orchestrating "a smear campaign" against him, as well as calling into question the legal ownership of Failbetter.