Epic Games Store sees $950 million in PC game sales over 2023

Epic today published its Epic Games Store 2023 Year in Review blog post, revealing some metrics for the PC storefront and affirming plans to launch an iOS store in Europe this year.

After a slight dip in 2022, consumer spending on the PC Epic Games Store was up 16% in 2023 to $950 million.

However, Epic-produced games still count for the overwhelming majority of that total. Spending on third-party PC games actually declined 13% year-over-year to $310 million.

The top titles by player spend and engagement included Epic's Fortnite and Rocket League, as well as Genshin Impact, Dead Island 2, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

The store's userbase continues to expand, up 17% year-over-year to 270 million, with Epic cross-platform accounts up nearly 11% to 804 million.

With new self-publishing options available for developers in 2023, the catalog of games on Epic Games Store nearly doubled, with more than 1,300 new titles joining the 1,548 available at the end of 2022.

The flow of free games on Epic Games Store declined over the year as well. Epic offered 86 games in total with free promotions, compared to 99 in 2022. They were collectively claimed 586 million times, down from nearly 700 million the year before.

As for the Epic Games Store's European iOS debut, Epic said it will be operated by Epic Games Sweden AB and is planned to launch this year.