EGX teams up with TikTok for 2023 event

TikTok is the new headline partner for EGX, ReedPop has announced.

The social media platform will be bringing a number of well-known TikTok creators such as Nick and Cam, Charlotte Murphy and Callum Knight to the London event on October 12th - October 15th. The influencers will be visiting booths and producing videos for the platform.

EGX is the UK's biggest games consumer expo, and GamesIndustry.biz will be at the show in a significant way.

On the show floor, GamesIndustry.biz is running the GI Academy area. The area is aimed at students and those interested in a career in video games. There will be four days of talks, the chance to speak with game developers one-to-one, university and developer booths plus the chance to 'graduate' from the GI Academy. The full line-up will be revealed next week.

Upstairs at a separate event, GamesIndustry.biz is also hosting its Investment Summit, where major investors, platforms and publishers will be looking to invest and sign indie games. All indie and publisher exhibitors of EGX are invited to the Investment Summit for free. An update on the next Investment Summit speakers will take place later today. Investment Summit tickets are on sale now and include a four-day pass to EGX.

A GI/EGX Party is also scheduled for the Thursday night. And the GamesIndustry.biz team is also hosting panels and talks throughout the show, including a fireside chat with Remedy legend Sam Lake and a 25 year celebration of Banjo-Kazooie. Sea of Thieves will also return to its regular Saturday slot.