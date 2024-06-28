Don't Nod delays new IP Lost Records to avoid clash with next Life Is Strange

Don't Nod has pushed the launch of its upcoming new IP Lost Records: Bloom & Rage in order to avoid clashing with the next instalment of Life Is Strange – which was originally developed by Don't Nod.

In a press release, the company said Lost Records had been delayed from a 'late 2024' window to 'early 2025' following "an in-depth assessment of recent trends and developments in the industry."

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, developed by Deck Nine and revisiting characters from the Don't Nod original, is currently set to release on October 29. Don't Nod said the delay to Lost Records should benefit both titles.

"We know that many of our fans are eagerly awaiting this game, just as they are the recently announced next installment of Life is Strange," said Don't Nod CEO Oskar Guilbert. "Let's give both titles the space they need to be enjoyed by our players within the large community we have built.

"We firmly believe that the wait for Bloom & Rage will be worth it. We look forward to sharing this new adventure, which we hope will become another memorable chapter in the Don't Nod universe."

Like Life Is Strange, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative adventure that follows a group of teenagers caught up in a mystery involving supernatural elements.